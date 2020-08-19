Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 1,324 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 70,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,139,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 173,529 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $29.75. 950,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

