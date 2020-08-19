Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 243 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,064. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average of $378.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Cowen began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.