Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 354 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $109,968,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after buying an additional 5,213,722 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after buying an additional 4,167,470 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after buying an additional 3,886,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after buying an additional 3,694,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 592,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,039,382. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

