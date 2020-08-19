Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

USB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 295,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,288. The firm has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

