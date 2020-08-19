Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 41 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,743,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,086,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,190,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,639,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 17.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $589.75. 9,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,551. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $605.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $570.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.12.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.17.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.