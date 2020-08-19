COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE CIG.C traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 3,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,291. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
