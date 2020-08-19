COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE CIG.C traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.91. 3,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,291. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

