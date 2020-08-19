COMWLTH BK AUS/S (CMWAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.681 per share on Tuesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

CMWAY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $61.21. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Get COMWLTH BK AUS/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.