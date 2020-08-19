Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 57,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.77. 703,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $199.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.