Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 113.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,616,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 15,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $1,477,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,250,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,593 shares of company stock valued at $21,163,236. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

