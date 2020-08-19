Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 16,220 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $857,052,000 after purchasing an additional 203,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,089,000 after buying an additional 102,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,688,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,219,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after buying an additional 470,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

LDOS traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.60. 865,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,969. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.