Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 85.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9,842.2% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 339,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,896,000 after buying an additional 206,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 931,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,751,000 after buying an additional 170,247 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equinix by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 218,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,625,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.52.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.14 on Wednesday, reaching $778.71. 333,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $745.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $670.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

In related news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193 shares in the company, valued at $137,690.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,100,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,389 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

