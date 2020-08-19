Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 7,689 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 4.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $42,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Netflix by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Netflix by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,644 shares of company stock valued at $101,726,542. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.54. 170,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.54. The company has a market capitalization of $212.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.77.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

