Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of General Mills by 12.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,664,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,458. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

