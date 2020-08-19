Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,458,000 after acquiring an additional 580,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,300,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,640,000 after purchasing an additional 416,919 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,517,000 after buying an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,364,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 171,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.04. 100,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,647. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $683,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 28,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $1,301,776.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,354.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,618. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

