Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,940 shares during the quarter. Sanofi makes up 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $13,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 26.6% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

SNY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $51.72. 589,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,433. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.