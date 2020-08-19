Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Tetra Tech worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 614.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 118.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.61 and a twelve month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $103,207.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,656.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,834 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

