Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 150.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.94. The company had a trading volume of 352,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.86. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

