Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $31.63 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,187 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 3.0% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $31,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 9.9% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $22,503,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in American Tower by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT traded down $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.68. 78,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $345,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

