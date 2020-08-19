Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $35.34 Million Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the period. KLA comprises 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of KLA worth $35,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KLA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. KLA Corporation has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $218.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on KLA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $26,460.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total transaction of $1,836,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,072 shares in the company, valued at $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock worth $3,963,468. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

