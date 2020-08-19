Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $35.59 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DexCom worth $35,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DXCM traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.13. 16,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,115. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.88, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $425.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.95.

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $175,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.47, for a total value of $2,390,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $23,101,017 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

