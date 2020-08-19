Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

