Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 67.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.79. The company had a trading volume of 155,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.00 and a 1 year high of $214.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LHC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

