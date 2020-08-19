Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $941,000 Stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $392,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

In other news, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 29,216 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $3,468,815.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,159.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,250 shares of company stock worth $12,724,840. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.05. 241,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild Corp has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $159.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

