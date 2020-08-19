Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 112.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.98. 5,554,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,847,358. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

