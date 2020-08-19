Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup makes up 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 135.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 665.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

CPB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. 1,033,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.