Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,947 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4,745.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,506,707 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,225,111,000 after buying an additional 10,289,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,076 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $363,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,265 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,751,941 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $175,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,159 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,404,299,000 after purchasing an additional 750,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6,589.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 761,807 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 750,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,974 shares of company stock valued at $7,175,597 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.86. 1,814,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,698. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

