Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 23,215 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,215 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter.

BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 44,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,555. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

