Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases 45,105 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,511. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

