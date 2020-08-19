Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 454,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,352,000. JD.Com makes up 2.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HSBC upped their target price on JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.56. 22,029,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,742,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $73.69.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

