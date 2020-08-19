Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 230,301 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of Ciena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ciena stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. 1,081,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,500. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $448,460.00. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,100 shares of company stock worth $9,438,560 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

