Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 10,861 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises about 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Teradyne worth $19,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 300.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $1,121,142.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $1,358,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,204.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,574 shares of company stock worth $7,888,390. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.24. 832,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,111. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

