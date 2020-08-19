Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.86.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total value of $5,276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.76, for a total transaction of $3,459,529.80. Insiders have sold a total of 66,916 shares of company stock valued at $42,052,805 in the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAM traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, reaching $845.33. The company had a trading volume of 77,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $871.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $710.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $503.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $452.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

