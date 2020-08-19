Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 276 Shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 151.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $56.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.