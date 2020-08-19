Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,168 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,115 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,342,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $214,154,000 after purchasing an additional 32,484 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 28,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,758. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.