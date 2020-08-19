Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 3,670 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies makes up about 3.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $35,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 60,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,016. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $116.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

