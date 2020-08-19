Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 603 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.40. 3,394,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,196. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

