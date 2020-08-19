Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Bought by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of Copa worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 47.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 25.7% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 171.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 322,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,835. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -6.38 EPS for the current year.

CPA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

