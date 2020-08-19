Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.88. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.13 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

