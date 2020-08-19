Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Covesting has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003789 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $8.00 million and approximately $42,933.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00141369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.84 or 0.01737340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00189854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00135491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.