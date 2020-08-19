COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America raised COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Main First Bank raised COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 66,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778. COVESTRO AG/S has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

