Cream (CRM) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 25.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a market cap of $31,712.67 and $78.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00048479 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00764420 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.01582032 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,742.34 or 1.00149188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00140068 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00059777 BTC.

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

