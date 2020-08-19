Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 31st total of 223,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 161,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,656. Crew Energy has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWEGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

