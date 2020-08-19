CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $94,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 712,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 168.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 388.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.27.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.68. The company had a trading volume of 78,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.78. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,378,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

