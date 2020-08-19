CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $702,017.20 and $1.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00010246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00478397 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00021855 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00012839 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001245 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com . CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

