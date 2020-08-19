CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CSX comprises 0.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,033,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,413,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 281,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $1,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,336 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,716. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.06. 192,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,402,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.22. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

