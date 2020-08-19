Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd (LON:DFI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.95. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.79 ($0.11).

