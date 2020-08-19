Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Danaher worth $152,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 396.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 14,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after purchasing an additional 922,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,652. The company has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day moving average is $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.29.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,955 shares of company stock worth $82,882,475. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

