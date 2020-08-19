Datamine Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $1.04 million and $268,001.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00007895 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00091014 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00284331 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039050 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00007959 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,366,927 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.