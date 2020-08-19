DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 4.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.22. 507,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,449. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.28 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $175,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $23,101,017. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $377.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

