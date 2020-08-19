Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $91,821.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $552,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $183,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $296,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock worth $1,120,080. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 23,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.72. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

